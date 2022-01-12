Peace officer to police the ice at the Winter Olympics

DENVER (KDVR) — Jackie Spresser is a detective with the Northglenn Police Department, she’s also the team leader of the Crisis Negotiation Unit for the Northglenn and Thorton SWAT teams.

Her part-time job also involves keeping the peace on the ice.

“Hockey is definitely my outlet from work. It can be a stressful environment, but I love the game and I love being on the ice”, said Spresser.

Her career as a hockey linesman has taken off, both nationally and internationally. Last year, the Thorton native was part of the first all-female officiating staff for the National Women’s Hockey League.

Spresser recently scored the opportunity of a lifetime. She was one of 22 females from around the world to be selected to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

“To be able to know that I earned my spot there and I get to participate in games that mean so much to these athletes, it really is just a dream come true”, said Spresser.

We’re getting closer to the torch being lit in Beijing and when that first puck drops, Spresser said she’ll be just as nervous as the athletes. “Absolutely, but I’ve trained long and hard for this so I know [that] I’m more than capable and I’m sure it will all turn out fine.”

With over 20 years of officiating experience, Spresser is ready to put on a gold medal-worthy performance.