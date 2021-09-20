Pay for what you can at the Be Happy Boutique

Rylie’s ARK was created in honor of a Rylie Guentensberger who had a huge impact on those around her – all because she lived a life designed to make others happy and from her spirit, Rylie’s ARK (Acts of Random Kindness) was created.

On of many Rylie’s ARK is the Be Happy Boutique, a shop created where every girl has access to a beautiful dress for homecoming or other formal occasion this season.

The Be Happy Boutique is an opportunity for girls to come in and find the perfect dress for homecoming, or other formal occasion, this season. We follow a pay what you can model with the hopes of removing the obstacle of cost. So whether someone can offer $0, $20, or more, all are welcome.

What: Be Happy Boutique

When (day and time): 9/13 – 9/26

Where: Outlets at Castle Rock, Suite 645 – Near Vans

Cost: Free formal dresses



What: Halloween BOOtique

When (day and time): 10/22 – 10/24

Where: Outlets at Castle Rock, Suite 645 – Near Vans

Cost: Free Halloween Costumes sizes infant through adult