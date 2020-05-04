Passengers will be required to wear face masks at DIA

DENVER (KDVR) – ­On Wednesday May 6, 2020 Denver International Airport (DIA) will require all visitors and passengers to wear face coverings while at the airport. All DIA employees are currently required to do the same.

“The health and safety of our passengers and employees is our number one priority, and it is going to take all of us to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said airport CEO Kim Day.

TSA recommends travelers be prepared to adjust their mask so that officers can visually confirm their identity during the checkpoint screening process.

Several airlines are now requiring passengers to wear face coverings, please review your airlines requirements and safety measures before flying.

The airport has also implemented a number of safety measures:

Installed over 100 hand sanitizing stations in high-traffic areas

Installed disinfecting wipe dispensers at each gate so passengers can wipe down their seat and tray upon boarding

Regularly cleaning high-touch areas including restrooms, the train to the gates and gate holdrooms

Disabled air hand dryers in the restrooms to reduce the spread of germs. Passengers may utilize compostable paper towels

Installed floor tape to indicate a safe distance to stand at customer service booths and other areas of public interaction

Reconfigured TSA security lines to provide more space between passengers and added signage to encourage passengers to social distance while in line

TSA is installing plexiglass shields at screening podiums to allow for distance between officers and passengers and the same will be installed at other areas where there is public interaction

Many restaurants are focusing on carry out options and others have spread out seating to accommodate for social distance

Closed food court seating on all three concourses