DENVER (KDVR) — An early morning car crash closed all lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 near Routt Street.

On Friday at 2:30 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a crash on I-70 with one male taken to the hospital with serious bodily injuries, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

At 7 a.m., all lanes of eastbound I-70 were still closed at Ward Road and vehicles were being directed off the highway.

At 7:26 a.m., Wheat Ridge Police tweeted that all lanes of traffic opened back up.