Partly cloudy, 40s Wednesday; Storm system Friday with snow

DENVER (KDVR) — Gusty wind early for the Divide, Foothills and west side of the Front Range.  Gusts 30-60 mph with occasional higher gusts.  Less wind midday into afternoon.

This is part of a fast moving storm system rolling through the Central and Northern Mountains with a strong jet stream.  1-2 inches of snow accumulation on the high peaks.

We get a brief break before a more organized storm system arrives Thursday afternoon in the Mountains.

Snow continues into Friday at the ski areas.  3-6 inches of accumulation.  Denver gets brushed by snow on Friday midday into afternoon.  About 1 inch of accumulation.  1-3 inches across the Palmer Divide and Foothills.

Drier Saturday and Sunday across the Front Range.  Highs in the 40s to near 50.  But, the Central and Northern Mountains could see a few snow showers on Saturday afternoon.

Christmas Forecast: Dry, 40s in Denver.

Total snowfall by 5am Saturday.

