Partly cloudy, 40s Wednesday; Storm system Friday with snow

DENVER (KDVR) — Gusty wind early for the Divide, Foothills and west side of the Front Range. Gusts 30-60 mph with occasional higher gusts. Less wind midday into afternoon.

This is part of a fast moving storm system rolling through the Central and Northern Mountains with a strong jet stream. 1-2 inches of snow accumulation on the high peaks.

We get a brief break before a more organized storm system arrives Thursday afternoon in the Mountains.

Snow continues into Friday at the ski areas. 3-6 inches of accumulation. Denver gets brushed by snow on Friday midday into afternoon. About 1 inch of accumulation. 1-3 inches across the Palmer Divide and Foothills.

Drier Saturday and Sunday across the Front Range. Highs in the 40s to near 50. But, the Central and Northern Mountains could see a few snow showers on Saturday afternoon.

Christmas Forecast: Dry, 40s in Denver.

Total snowfall by 5am Saturday.