Parker rally for police organized by Cabin Coffee owner

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — Wes Crespi, owner of Cabin Coffee, organized a rally to show support for police officers in Parker on Sunday.

“I love my community and this is what community is,” Crespi said. “Every one of our officers down here, that’s what community is.”

The event drew a large crowd, many waving thin blue line and American flags.

Crespi’s coffee shop was vandalized last week and his flags were stolen. He says his community has come together to replace the flags and donate money to fix what was damaged.