Parker Days Festival 2020 has been canceled, Parker Chamber of Commerce announces

by: Colleen Flynn

Parker Chamber of Commerce Parker Days Festival 2020 Facebook Post

Credit: Parker Chamber of Commerce Parker Days Festival 2020 Facebook Post

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Parker Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation of the Parker Days Festival scheduled for 2020.

“In these times of unprecedented uncertainty, with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to evolve, and out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our community, including festival attendees, volunteers, musicians, contractors, vendors, participants and staff – Parker Days 2020 is cancelled.”

Parker Chamber of Commerce post on Facebook, April 27

This is the first cancellation of the event in 45 years. The Parker Chamber of Commerce announced the 2021 festival is scheduled for June 10 – 13.

