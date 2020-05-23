Park Meadows Mall, restaurants in Douglas County may reopen immediately

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The variance requests from the Board of Douglas County Commissioners to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) for several businesses were approved on Friday, May 22.

The Park Meadows Mall, restaurants, places of worship and gyms may reopen immediately.

The Tri-County Health Department released a statement on Friday in response to a large group of restaurant owners saying on social media that they were going to open this weekend.

“On behalf of our Board I wish to express our thanks to all involved in the preparation and review of these documents including our business community, Tri-County Health Department, our hospitals and the CDPHE,” Roger Partridge, Chairman of the Board, said.

“We are especially grateful to the citizens of Douglas County for adhering to the behaviors that led to the favorable public health data that supported this outcome.”