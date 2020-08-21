Park County domestic violence call ends with car crash involving deputy

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – On Tuesday afternoon a Park County Sheriff’s deputy and Colorado State Patrol trooper responded to a domestic violence call on Highway 24 near Antero Reservoir.

A 46-year-old man left the scene driving a 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe and swerved into oncoming traffic, which resulted in a head-on collusion with the deputy’s vehicle, according to the CSP.

The man, who police say wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. He was taken by helicopter to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood.

The deputy, who was wearing a seat belt, had to be removed from his vehicle and sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was also taken to St. Anthony Hospital by helicopter.

The incident is being investigated as an intentional act by the Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit.

Alcohol, drugs and excessive speed are suspected as contributing factors in the incident officials say.

No additional suspect information has been released. The release of the deputy’s name is pending.