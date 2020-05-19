Parents, teachers react to Gov. Polis saying schools will likely reopen in the fall

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis said he expects many Colorado public schools to open this fall, in a hybrid fashion, despite concerns over the coronavirus.

Denver Public Schools says it will likely do a mix of both in-person and remote learning this fall, although the district says it’s too soon to make any definitive plans.

Meanwhile, many parents are beyond ready to have their children return to the classroom.

Like so many parents, Gwen Buehler is pulling double duty during this pandemic. She is working a full-time job while teaching her 11-year-old son, Chase.

“It’s been a struggle for — I think — everyone,” Buehler said.

Buehler runs her own marketing company and often must abandon her task at hand to help her child.

“I’ve got 15 tabs open and working on a project and hear, ‘Mom,’ so you literally drop everything,” Buehler said.

She is in support of in-person classes resuming this fall, especially since many parents will have to return to the office and would then be left scrambling to find child care if there’s no school.

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Polis said schools will likely run in a hybrid fashion, which means limiting social interactions in hallways and during lunchtime.

He also mentioned 20 percent of kids could continue online classes if their parents prefer that option.

But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, told Congress it may be reckless to rush kids back before doctors have a better sense of the dangers.

Priscilla Rahn is a music teacher at Hamilton Middle School in southeast Denver. She said remote learning has been extremely challenging with 170 orchestra students.

“When you’re juggling beginners who really need that one-on-one feedback and for you to demonstrate, it’s really challenging,” Rahn said.

She too is ready to return this fall and see her students, while taking precautions.

“Making sure that we keep all of our instruments sanitized, that I have sanitizing wipes, that I have hand sanitizer, we are practicing mindful distancing as best we can.”

The Denver Classroom Teachers Association is forming a “return to work” committee with their top priority being the health and well-being of the students and staff.

For more information on DPS’ coronavirus response, visit its website.