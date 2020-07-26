Parents face challenges encouraging children to wear masks

DENVER (KDVR) — As families get ready for a new school year, getting children into the habit of wearing masks is crucial to keeping everyone safe at school. Motivation is key.

“No matter how young they are, they need to [know] about germs,” said Laura-Anne Cleveland, associate chief nursing officer at Rocky Mountain Children’s Hospital. “Teaching them about germs is very important.”

Typically, younger children will want to wear masks if they think it’s fun, according to Cleveland. Turning mask wearing into a competition or game could help.

Experts say giving all children a choice on what type of mask they want to wear is important. The older children may take some extra effort, Cleveland said.

“Teenagers are actually going to be probably your harder group of kids because it’s not cool,” she said.

Peer pressure is an issue for teens along with acne caused by facial coverings. Teens are fearful of blemishes that appear due to mask wearing.

For older children, Cleveland says talking points are important tools that arm them with what to say if they experience pushback from their peers.

Parents should start early if they have a child with sensory issues. Easily and slowly introducing them to a comfortable mask is recommended well before that first day of school.