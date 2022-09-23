THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — An attempted abduction was caught on camera outside of a grade school in Thornton Friday morning and police are asking for help to catch the suspect involved.

Investigators said someone tried to abduct a 10-year-old girl from STEM Launch campus.

The suspect was caught on camera trying to take the child from the campus around 7:30 a.m.

The child was able to wrestle herself from the suspect, according to police, and alert school officials of what happened.

Police stepped up their patrols in the area searching for the suspect, who remains at large, while school officials said the child was safe with her family.

It was a frightening morning for families who live in the neighborhood.

One mother told FOX31 it was around 9:30 a.m. or 10 a.m. on Friday she received a message from the school that it was being put on lockdown and that access would be limited to one entrance and exit, she said no other details were provided.

Police described the suspect as a 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a thin build and blonde hair. A dark-colored SUV, sedan or crossover may have also been involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP.

Adams 12 Five Star Schools provided a list safety tips to teach your child for these situations:

Teach your children to recognize the methods someone may use to entice them such as asking for help or offering them a ride. Remind them to never approach people or vehicles they don’t know.

If an adult approaches your child for help or directions, remind them adults needing help should not ask children; they should ask other adults.

Safety in numbers. Stay with your friends and people you know when going places or playing outside.

Say no if someone tries to touch you, or treats you in a way that makes you feel scared, uncomfortable, or confused. Yell to get the attention of people around you and get out of the situation as quickly as possible.

Tell a parent, guardian or trusted adult if you feel scared, uncomfortable or confused.

There will always be someone to help you and you have the right to be safe.