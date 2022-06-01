DENVER (KDVR) — Panic! At the Disco fans in Colorado are going to be happy when they hear the band is scheduled to play at Ball Arena this fall.

The “High Hopes” performers will be traveling on their “Viva Las Vengeance” tour, a 40-date run starting in Austin, TX. $1 from each ticket sold will go towards the band’s Highest Hopes Foundation, supporting human rights organizations.

Panic! At the Disco will come to Denver Oct. 11 with special guests MARINA and Jake Wesley Rogers with Beach Bunny. Tickets become available Wednesday, June 8.