Packz 4 Kidz

It’s that time of year again, when kids are getting ready to head back to school. However, this year may be a little bit different with some schools doing remote learning due to Covid-19.

Whether it’s in person or online learning, every kid needs the essentials to start the school year off right. That’s why Fox31 News and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is proud to team up with Kenzis Cause with their annual Packz for Kidz school supplie drive.

Due to Covid-19 the phone bank is going virtual starting Thursday, July 30th. To make a donation or for more information head over to Kenzis Cause or you can call 1-800-645-0193.

Please join us tomorrow and donate to help give a kid the confidence to head back to school with some new school supplies.