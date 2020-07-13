Overdue tenants may not be evicted immediately if good faith has been shown

A stack of past due and account closed statements and invoices indicating a past due status on the accounts. Horizontal shot.

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis extended the existing Executive Order requiring landlords to give tenants 30 days notice before initiating an official eviction.

The Executive Order reads: “Through this Executive Order, amending and extending Executive Order D 2020 101, I encourage landlords to take steps to limit evictions for tenants who have made a good faith effort to make rental payments or who have made a good faith effort to establish a repayment agreement.”

He amended the Executive Order by adding a paragraph encouraging local authorities to lift limitations on the number of people allowed in a household. The purpose is to enable homeowners to rent or give a room or rooms to those in need of housing.

Polis added another amendment encouraging local jurisdictions to lift restrictions on the amount of days allowed for a hotel stay.

The Executive Order to expedite unemployment insurance claims has also been extended another 30 days.