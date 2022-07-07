DENVER (KDVR) — Nuns buried in the Loretto Heights community cemetery are being given a new resting place in the Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Wheat Ridge.

There are 62 Sisters of Loretto currently buried at the Loretto Heights property, which was recently purchased by a developer.

The exhumation of the sisters’ bodies is underway. According to DenverCatholic.org, the process is being led by a team of anthropology professors and students from Denver’s Metropolitan State University. The remains of the sisters will be properly stored until the official move to Mt. Olivet.

The sisters are expected to be reunited with the rest of the Loretto Heights order at Mt. Olivet sometime in August.