DENVER (KDVR) — Sleetwood Mac, Plowy McPlowface, Derek Sleeter, Snow Worries — plow names have been popular entertainment for some years now, and Westminster has joined the fun.

This year, Westminster residents had a chance to vote on names for the two of the city’s plows. There are already two fun-named plows in the fleet: Snow-B-Gone Kenobi and Scoop Dogg.

The city provided six options, including various puns and pop culture references.

Here are the names and the number of votes received by each name, as provided by the city of Westminster:

Taylor Drift: 235 votes

Snow Force One: 276 votes

Darth Scraper: 340 votes

Betty Whiteout: 379 votes

CTRL-SALT-DELETE: 398 votes

Clearopathra: 421 votes

CTRL-SALT-DELETE and Clearopathra will join the snowplow fleet with vinyl decals later this season, according to the city.

Westminster residents can also track snowplows from the city this year, which shows snowplow locations in real-time.

Who knows? Perhaps you’ll see Clearopathra or CTRL-SALT-DELETE on your street during an upcoming snowstorm.