Outlets at Castle Rock hoping for a COVID comeback on Black Friday

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — The Outlets at Castle Rock is hoping to bounce back in a big way on Black Friday after COVID sent a lot of people shopping online during the thick of the pandemic.

In Douglas County, there is no mask mandate, so the rules at The Outlets at Castle Rock are following Douglas County guidance. Shops there are outdoors, so you have to walk outside to get to another shop.

Over the years, Black Friday and Cyber Monday have competed for customers. According to the National Retail Federation, in 2020, Thanksgiving weekend (Turkey Day through Cyber Monday) drew 186.4 million U.S. shoppers. That was down 1.7% from 2019 when the same weekend drew 189.6 million U.S. shoppers. Thanksgiving weekend drew 165.8 million shoppers in 2018 and 174.6 million in 2017.

According to a BlackFriday.com Shopping And Spending Survey, over the years, Black Friday and Cyber Monday have vied for dominance. In 2020, Cyber Monday was the top day consumers planned to shop, with 30% saying they planned to shop Cyber Monday sales, compared to 24% saying they planned to shop on Black Friday.

The Outlets at Castle Rock are open 6 a.m – 9 a.m. on Black Friday.