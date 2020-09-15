Outgoing Douglas County superintendent under investigation for alleged ‘workplace discrimination’

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Douglas County School District now confirms outgoing superintendent Dr. Thomas Tucker has been under investigation since Sept. 1.

The district sent FOX31 the following statement: “On September 1, 2020, the Douglas County School District Board of Education received a complaint of workplace discrimination against Dr. Thomas Tucker from a DCSD employee. Per DCSD policy and consistent with best practice, the Board of Education immediately placed Dr. Tucker on paid administrative leave and retained a third-party investigator to conduct a fair and impartial investigation of the allegations.

Because this is a personnel matter regarding an ongoing investigation, we cannot share additional details at this time.”

Tucker unexpectedly resigned during a special school board meeting last week. He cited personal difficulties with the position, focusing on the fact that he wants to be closer to his family in Ohio and his ailing mother in Arkansas.

“Certainly we would understand if he wants to step aside to go be closer to his family after being here for two years,” Castle Rock resident and parent Aaron Johnson told FOX31.

While all of that may be true, the original announcement from Tucker, the school board and the district made no mention of an investigation.

According to DCSD, Tucker had been under investigation and on paid administrative leave for a week before his resignation.

“It’s really surprising to hear this all from the news and not from our district,” Johnson said.

Johnson and some other parents are now demanding answers from the school board about exactly what happened and why the community wasn’t told sooner.

“We, as a community were promised transparency and we want to know what’s going on with our kids’ education,” Johnson said.