Anything from tents to ski goggles, the Outdoor Retailer Show has it all including Rumpl, an outdoor blanket company that may be better than your average blanket.

Rumpl is on a mission to introduce the world to better blankets. The company applies performance materials typically found in premium outdoor gear to modernize and innovate a date and boring blanket company.

After a successful Kickstarter launch, Rumpl blankets are now found all over the country and internationally.

We hold ourselves to high environmental standards: we are a certified B-Corp, Climate Neutral Certified, and a member of 1% For The Planet.

Rumpl is in town this week for Outdoor Retailer, North America’s largest tradeshow in the outdoor industry. It brings together brands like ourselves (there are over 550 brands exhibiting this year), retail partners, decision makers, designers, media and others to do business and have important conversation. It happens twice a year.

Rumpl blankets can be found at REI, Dicks Sporting Goods, Bass Pro Shops, and more than 1000 other stores around the country. They’re also available on Rumpl.com and Amazon.