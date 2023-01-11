The International Sportsmen’s Expo, returns to Denver from January 12-15th, expect a lot more than the hunting and fishing experiences, which remain event staples. Event programming now includes a myriad of topics about connecting people with new experiences outdoors and getting them all the gear, advice and insider tips they need.

The event is open to the entire family, for experts and first-timers, for those seeking adventure in their backyard or around the world, the Expo is the perfect first stop for discovering your life outdoors.

This four-day event is the best destination for newcomers to discover all the state offers! Talk with outdoor experts from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.