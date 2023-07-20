CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — According to the Colorado-based nonprofit Adaptive Adventures, just being in the outdoors is therapeutic. They say it is good medicine.

With the roar of Clear Creek as a backdrop, members of the organization came hiking down the trail alongside the rushing water single file — United States military veterans from various backgrounds with different experiences. But they all share one common denominator: post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.

Under the watchful eyes of professional climbers and instructors, they faced another challenge: climbing up a near-vertical granite buttress.

This is powerful medicine, Adaptive Adventure climbing instructor Craig DeMartino said.

“When they get in this environment they are not distracted. They are very focused on what they are doing, so climbing into the flow state, which means you are only paying attention to what you are doing,” he said.

DeMartino has been a rock climber all his adult life and is a climbing instructor for Adaptive Adventures. The outfit started 22 years ago for one reason: “Two guys, one was in a wheelchair and the other guy was an amputee like myself. They wanted to take their buddies skiing and so they were like, ‘How can we do this?’ They started taking their friends skiing. Started making trips. Started a nonprofit, and then it just grew from there,“ DeMartino said.

Rock climbing is not the only outdoor activity Adaptive Adventures teaches veterans. Canoeing and downhill skiing are taught as well.

Sometimes the road to recovery is straight up a mountain.