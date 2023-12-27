DENVER (KDVR) — Imagine a huge vending machine filled with things that people desperately need. All you have to do is make a selection, pay for the item, press a button and feel good that you did something great for somebody.

You can’t miss it in Denver, at almost two stories tall and painted bright red. It is called the Giving Machines and it’s brought to you by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

This giant vending machine — actually, it’s four vending machines in one — is full of items you can purchase that will eventually be given to a person in need. Toys for kids, bus passes, dinners, sporting equipment, even first aid kits or experiences.

The Salvation Army is one of the nonprofits featured in the Giving Machines and giving could not be easier.

“It is just like a vending machine,” explained Laura Wilson of The Salvation Army. “So we start with picking our item. We will go with hot meals. It has been the most popular for us and always in need so I picked the item, pay now, and just as simple as a modern vending machine.

“In just a few seconds, you can watch a picture of that item that is on a cardboard box fall down,” Wilson said. “You can’t actually reach in and grab the item, but there is sort of that satisfaction watching it fall like a traditional vending machine.“

It is the satisfaction of doing something decent for somebody in need. The giving machines are located at 1st and Fillmore Streets in Cherry Creek North. It will be operating until Jan. 1.