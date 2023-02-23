GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Up high in the Colorado Rockies, just east of the divide, you will find the aptly named Snow Mountain Ranch.

“This area used to be multiple ranches, and the Just Family Ranch ended up buying a lot of the area around here and consolidating it. We purchased the land from them in 1969,” said Tim Anderson, Snow Mountain Ranch outdoor education coordinator.

Sitting on 5,100 gorgeous acres next to the Arapahoe National Forest, it is the perfect base camp for a winter adventure.

First, stop at the Nordic Center. The Nordic Center at Snow Mountain Ranch provides expertise and equipment for those wishing to wander in the winter wonderland. Cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and hiking are the top three frozen favorites.

Got the boots, poles, skis, and windproof pants, and now FOX31’s Dan Daru was ready to dance.

After a few tries on the skis, Daru decided to opt for snowshoes.

With 74 miles of groomed track and trail, even the most dedicated snowshoer or cross-country skier won’t run out of trail to explore.

That is the beauty of snowshoeing, it is low-impact and slow-going, and that is exactly the point.