LONGMONT (KDVR) – Some describe it as a science. Others call it magic. Maybe it is a little of both.

Whatever it is, no one can argue the healing power of a horse is real.

Founded in 1980, the Colorado Therapeutic Riding Center works with hundreds of patients every year who are dealing with physical and emotional challenges. It is the combination of horses and nature that has a powerful and positive effect.

It was a cool and crisp Colorado morning when FOX31’s Dan Daru visited. Saunders, a Norwegian Fjord horse was getting tacked up with a blanket, bridle and saddle by his handler. Saunders is one of 25 horses at the Colorado Therapeutic Riding Center.

Robert Hesse, 18, thinks it’s a good day for a ride. Robert has Down syndrome, a genetic disorder causing developmental and intellectual delays.

“(Robert) has got such an unfiltered, natural response,” said Mark Hesse, Robert’s father. “There is no hidden agenda with him. What you see is what you get.”

When Robert started riding therapy last January he had a tough time just to balance himself in the saddle. Now he can ride with both arms reaching for the sky. His core body strength and sense of balance have greatly improved.

“Honestly I don’t know. But it is a kind of magical connection,” said Mark.

Occupational therapist Danielle Rainey, who works extensively with Robert, says the healing power of a horse is magical and motivating, and the sights and sounds of nature challenge the senses.

It’s a combination, she says, that just works.