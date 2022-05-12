BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) – Sporting clays are Erin Callahan’s passion, but explaining why she has a passion for shotgun sports can be a real crapshoot.

“When [people] ask [what I do in my spare time,] I’m like well I kinda have a unique hobby. I go shooting. Usually, they’re like,’ [do you mean] basketball or something like that?” said Erin Callahan.

You’ve likely heard the song “Home on the Range.” Callahan feels at home on a shooting range and she’s been busting clays for as long as she can remember.

“I’ve been out here shooting since I was just a little baby, a little kid, following my dad and mom around,” Callahan explained. “So, it was just second nature for me.”

One could say that sporting clays run in her family’s blood. Erin has won a pair of Colorado Sporting Clays Association State Championships, and her father Dan is a five-time State Champion.

“My dad’s always been really good, so I had some big shoes to fill,” Erin said. “Being able to win the ladies’ state champion last year and a couple of years before that as well as a really proud moment for me.”

“The biggest proudest moment of my shooting career was when we both had the same type of trophy,” Erin’s father, Dan Callahan, said.

Erin’s work during the past seven holiday seasons has also been on target. The Merry Miracles Fun Shoot and Toy Drive, a fundraiser Callahan spearheaded, has generated close to $120,000 for Children’s Hospital of Colorado.

“It’s so amazing to see all these people shooting and having fun for a great cause,” Callahan said.

It will be fun to see what Erin Callahan takes aim at next.