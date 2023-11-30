AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado state park is a great place to enjoy many outdoor activities. But there is only one state park in Colorado that allows you to hone your shooting skills.

Visit any of Colorado’s 43 state parks and the rules are all the same: no pistol shooting, no rifle shooting and no clay pigeon shooting. Not at Cherry Creek State Park.

Park Manager Michelle Seubert is in charge of all 4,227 acres here. That includes the 164 acres designated for shooting sports.

“Cherry Creek State Park is in Aurora, so we are in the middle of the city. But you know we have a lot of different amenities, and the shooting center is one of them,” Seubert said.

Shooting practice at Cherry Creek State Park (KDVR)

Guns, archery — even ax throwing

The shooting range, called Family Shooting Center, has been part of the park for over 20 years. Enthusiasts come here to plink, practice and site-in their rifles for big game season.

But it’s not just firearms that are allowed.

“We have a 75-yard archery field along with a 100-yard rough field, so if you’re looking to practice, hunt or target shoot, we’ve got that,” said Matt Sebesta of Family Shooting Center, who runs the shooting facility at the park.

Sam Gallegos was at the archery range with his 10-year-old son, Ely. They come out to “throw arrows” almost every day.

“Well, this is pretty big for me. You know, as a father, it’s always hard trying to find something that your kid wants to get into,” Gallegos said.

“I like doing this because it’s time to spend with my dad, not just go home to watch TV or none of that,” Ely Gallegos said.

You can even come out to the shooting center and try your hand at an ancient skill: ax throwing