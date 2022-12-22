CONIFER, Colo. (KDVR) — We heard a rumor and headed up to the green-covered hills surrounding Conifer. Low and behold, it was true.

The jolly old elf himself was at the Aspen Park Vet Hospital taking pics with the local children and their families. Santa Claus will not pass up a photo opportunity.

“The people, all the pets, I mean, where else can you be Santa Claus with a chicken in a manger,” he said with a laugh.

Santa is on a tight schedule this time of year and after about 476 “ho ho ho’s,” it was off to the Res-Q-Ranch in Evergreen to check out his favorite ride, the Little Saint Nick.

Santa Claus loves the outdoors. He was raised on a ranch in Montana and spent time in the United States Army in the Signal Corps during the Vietnam War.

This elf loves being outside. You would have to, to be Santa Claus.