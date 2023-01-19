GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — When Outdoor Colorado heard about what Ben Wright was training for, we thought: early April Fools’ Day joke?

That is seven marathons in seven days on seven continents. That is no joke.

Forty-nine other competitors will be attempting the same feat in the World Marathon Challenge, first stop Antarctica.

“You get off the plane, you line up, there is a starting line, the gun goes off, and that begins the seven days,” Wright said.

Next stop South Africa, then Australia, then Dubai in Asia, Madrid in Europe, then South America and ending in North America. Wright said it is a once-in-a-lifetime challenge.

“I feel like we have just a limited time on this earth and I love trying to tackle things that are seemingly impossible,” Wright said.

Today, Wright is using the 6-6-60 model. That is, 6 miles every six 6 for 60 hours. For a man who used to hate to run, he loves doing it now.

“The winner of the race is determined by the lowest total time across all seven marathons,” Wright said.

Wright said he will consider himself a winner of the World Marathon Challenge if he simply finishes the race.

We will, too. Go get ’em.