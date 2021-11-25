Fly fishers raise money for neuro disorder that largely impacts baby girls

SHAWNEE, Colo. (KDVR) — The North Fork Ranch, near Shawnee, offers anglers a chance at the fish of a lifetime. For Peggy Stevinson, fly fishing at the resort is nirvana.

“I feel so fortunate to live in the state of Colorado, where we have beautiful rivers, high mountain lakes, gorgeous streams,” Stevinson said during a break from fishing. “There’s a sense of peace that comes over me when I’m out on the water.”

Stevinson has traveled the country in search of big trout, but her payoff remains the same.

“Well. I love hooking a fish. But my favorite part is releasing the fish in the river and it’s healthy and it swims away,” she said.

Peggy’s other passion is philanthropy, so it was no surprise that she hooked up with an organization that uses fly fishing to raise money for a great cause.

“The name of the organization is Risers 4 Rett and we are a team of anglers. We all love to fly fish, but we also understand a neurological disorder called Rett syndrome,” Stevinson said.

Rett syndrome affects 1 in every 12,000 babies born in the United States, primarily baby girls. The disorder leads to severe impairments that last the child’s lifetime. The Rett Clinic at Colorado Children’s Hospital offers the nation’s most comprehensive care for Rett syndrome.

“People actually move to the state of Colorado if they have a child with Rett syndrome,” Stevinson said.

As the main fundraising arm for the Rocky Mountain Rett Association, Risers 4 Rett nets close to $500,000 each year thanks to its fly fishing events.

“The money that we raise does go to research. It also primarily supports the Rett Clinic at Children’s Hospital Colorado,” Stevinson said.

And that is a win-win.

“I love fly fishing and I love giving back,” Stevinson said with a smile.

For more information on Risers 4 Rett and their fly fishing fundraisers, log onto Risers4Rett.org.