BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Bald eagles, golden eagles, falcons and other birds of prey. When they get hurt it is usually a death sentence. Unless they are lucky enough to go to the Raptor Education Foundation for a chance at life.

They were once warriors of the sky. Soaring the heavens with a freedom man can only dream about. But sometimes, like with man, things happen in life that change everything. That is why the Raptor Education Foundation took to flight in 1980.

“I love predators. I am simply infatuated with them,” Peter Reshetniak, founder and director of the Raptor Education Foundation said.

Currently 25 raptors are calling this place home.

“Some of them come from rehabilitators where they have been injured, physically, or they have survived some sort of problem like being stolen out of the nest,” Reshetniak said.

A female bald eagle who was stolen from the nest when she was young calls the foundation home.

“She was down to starvation weight and so we essentially convinced the fish and wildlife service that she was not a candidate for release,” Reshetniak said. She was given another chance at life.

Anne Price started here as a volunteer and she never left. That was 36 years ago.

“Some people like big cats. Some people like dogs. I love all animals but raptors speak to me,” Price, president and curator of raptors said.

Injuries, sickness or sometimes the target of humans would normally be a death sentence. But not for Blondie the golden eagle who lived here for 39 and a half years.

“She used to inhabit this chamber right here. We got her when she was 6 months old, she passed away at 40 years of age. It becomes a part of your family, it’s very hard,” Reshetniak said.

These creatures of flight may now be grounded, but here they are safe and loved, and still may have dreams of flight.