MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — In Colorado, you will find tracks from many types of animals throughout the state. Even some that are 150 million years old.

There is great wildlife history here in Colorado. Bison, elk, and bighorn sheep to name a few. But before that, we had some big animals. Really big animals. Even if you do not see them or hear them, you can always tell where they have been by their tracks.

“The ones that swim don’t leave tracks. The ones that fly don’t leave it when they’re in the air. But most animals on the ground, they leave tracks of some sort,“ Kermit Shields, Dinosaur Ridge geologist, said.

Kermit Shields is a geologist. He has been at it for just under thirty years. Now he volunteers at Dinosaur Ridge.

“Some people say that if you find the bones from an animal, you see how they died. But if you see the tracks, you can see how they live,“ Shields said. And a lot of dinosaurs lived right here.

Shields interprets the dinosaur tracks and bone fossils and explains the geology and changes of Colorado through time during a one-and-a-half-mile outdoor walking tour.

The largest dinosaurs known are the sauropods. They lived right here in Colorado. One particular sauropod, the apatosaurus, roamed freely in Colorado about 150 million years ago, weighed about 30 tons and their only enemy was time.

“When the environment changes, if they cannot adapt fast enough, they go extinct,“ Shields said.

The dinosaurs may be gone, but they left us a snapshot in time. Impressed in prehistoric goop for us humans to gaze upon and wonder.