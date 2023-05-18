KEENESBURG, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado outdoors is home to many wild animals. It is also home to many abused wild animals as well. The Wild Animal Sanctuary has been the last hope for hundreds of animals that were mistreated by humans.

For 20 years, The Wild Animal Sanctuary has been the very last hope, and the last chance for these animals, not just to live, but to live in peace.

“They’re not wired for it. It’s like putting a square peg in a round hole. They are literally wired to be in a very different environment than apartments, garages, backyards, basements, horse trailers, gas stations, places where we are finding these animals,“ Austin Hill, who works at The Wild Animal Sanctuary, said.

Four hundred and fifty wild animals including lions, tigers, bears and many others are living peacefully on almost 800 acres designed specifically for them.

The fact is most of these animals have been on concrete most of their lives. Most have never even been under direct sunlight. But here, at The Wild Animal Sanctuary, it is a place for these creatures to be just what they are — animals that deserve to be treated humanely and with compassion.