BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Remote-controlled trucks, RCs for short, have been increasingly popular with hobbyists and fans of four-wheel drive vehicles. Unlike the real thing, an operator can execute daring moves in these vehicles and not get hurt.

For more than 20 years, Vinny Indolini has been racing RC cars. His favorite place to race is the Colorado outdoors.

“The appeal of it is that you’re out here in Mother Nature, which is really nice like today. It’s a gorgeous day. We get a little cloud cover from time to time, but that means you’re not baking all day long,” Indolini said.

Indolini said his favorite person to do this with is his wife, Stacee, who never raced RCs before they met.

“We had just started dating and he asked me to come out to Wheel Park with him, and I used his Rustler to bash with,” she said. “After that, I was like, ‘OK, I can get into this.'”

These four-wheel-drive remote-control trucks are agile, and portable, and you can use them just about anywhere.

“I was running it up and down the street. We had people gathering on the corner looking and just watching,” Vinny Indolini said.

Learning to operate these tiny vehicles is very similar to the real thing.

“It’s almost like if you were to drive your own vehicle. You would kind of take some of those instincts and just carry it through with what you are doing with these cars as well,” Stacee Indolini said.

Unlike racing and bashing in full-size vehicles, all you need in the RC world is a little space and the will to pop some wheelies and catch some serious air.