GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – It’s fall now in Colorado, and watching the Aspen leaves turn is quite a spectacle. Now only if they would stay that way. Well, they do with Colorado nature photographer John Williams.

Autumn is a time of reflection. A time to just stop, breathe and take stock. That is what Williams has done all his life.

Williams took his first photo at the early age of 8 years old.

“It was a Kodak Rolleiflex where the top flipped up. You looked down through it and everything was upside down and backwards,” said Williams.

From carpenter to hunting guide to a myriad of other jobs, the one constant all his life was photography.

“It’s just what comes natural to me,” said Williams.

Williams’ favorite subjects are wildlife and landscape.

“I have seen a lot of things in the last 30 years of taking pictures that most people will never see in their lives,” said Williams.

Up at Golden Gate Canyon State Park, the magic that is Williams comes into focus. He said in the course of his lifetime he has taken over one million photographs.