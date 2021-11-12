Man leaves finance job to walk across the entire United States

DENVER (KDVR) — Isaiah Shields left a job in corporate finance to attempt a major feat.

“There are moments when you get tired, absolutely,” said Isaiah Shields. “But most of the time, I’m just lost in the appreciation of what I’m passing through.”

The 28-year-old arrived at Washington Park in downtown Denver on a picture-perfect day. Officially, it was day No. 177 of his quest, which began May 13 in Provo, Utah.

“My name is Isaiah and I’m walking across the country,” Shields said in a video he posted on YouTube.

He’s chronicling his steps on social media. So far, Shields has covered 3,300 miles and gone through six pairs of shoes.

“It’s a cliche, but all the distance I’ve covered has literally been one footstep at a time,” Shields said.

‘It’s really about changing your mindset’

Averaging 26 miles a day, the goal was to walk to the westernmost point of the contiguous United States, then — like the movie character Forrest Gump — criss-cross the country on his way to the easternmost point in Maine.

“It’s funny that you mention (Forrest Gump) because on my phone I have a recreated shot of where he stopped running,” Shields said with a laugh.

Shields said his cross-country journey is not for fundraising. The payoff is what he calls his own personal wisdom gain.

“It’s really about changing your mindset from being self-centered to really having a good context of where your life is in perspective to the rest of the world,” Shields said.

Camping a few hundred yards off of country roads and major highway interstates has been an eye-opener for Shields. With roughly six to eight months left until he completes the journey to Maine, he has plenty of time to plan his next adventure.

“I like to tell people that I’m going to be the most annoying person who gets asked, ‘Is it within walking distance?’ Because I’ll think — absolutely. Everything is within walking distance,” Shields said.

You can follow along with Shields on his journey on Instagram at igshields27 or his YouTube channel You Do You.