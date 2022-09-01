FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Kayak Fishing Club has about 150 members throughout Colorado. What they do is simple, they fish from kayaks. The question is, what do they like doing more, fishing or kayaking?

A kayak, a pole and a little water are all you need.

“Horsetooth [Reservoir] is one of my favorite places. Small-mouth bass is a ton of fun to catch,” said Kaleb Zimmer, who is a member in good standing with the Colorado Kayak Fishing Club.

Zimmer said he fishes more than he sleeps. So, how did he get started?

“It’s kind of funny, my mom bought my dad a kayak for Christmas one year and I just happen to take it out one day,” said Zimmer.

And he just happened to catch 40 fish that fateful day. He never looked back.

The question is, do the members of the Colorado Kayak Fishing Club fish to kayak, or do they kayak to fish?

“You know, that is a great question. I would say we more or less kayak to fish,” said Zimmer.

They have a passion for perch and a love for lake trout. They are happy for crappie. They are the boys on the boats.