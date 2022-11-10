CONIFER, Colo. (KDVR) — Nothing describes a Colorado Christmas better than going out in the woods and cutting down your own Christmas tree. But before you sharpen up your ax, there are a few things you need to know.

It is an experience that is meant to be shared, but it helps to be prepared. Joey Livingston with Colorado Parks and Wildlife fondly remembers tree-cutting as a kid.

“Going out with the family and we would cut it down with a saw, brought it home ourselves and it was just a great experience,” said Livingston.

You can start your own tradition of venturing out into the woods to find that perfect pine, but you will need to obtain a permit first.

“They are going to issue 250 permits to allow these folks to come cut their trees on Dec. 3,” said Livingston.

The permits will be good at Golden Gate State Park and State Forest State Park. Both are CPW parks.

Once you get the tag, then get the tools.

“You will have to bring your own cutting equipment,” said Livingston.

Handtools, saws, axes, gloves, and goggles are all good. Power tools, which include chainsaws, are not permitted.

Another choice for tree chopping would be a national forest, but you need to get a forest service permit and follow the rules. Whether it is with CPW or a national forest, make sure you check that tree before you bring it inside.

“Make sure there is no wildlife in the tree before you bring it home,” said Livingston.

Make sure there are no cougars in that Conifer.