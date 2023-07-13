CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad was originally built as a primary means of transportation in southern Colorado. Now it brings in thousands every year to ride the historic line.

When the track was laid in 1880, the trains on the Cumbres and Toltec went to work, “The railroad was originally built by the Denver and Rio Grande [Western Railroad] in 1880 as a part of the San Juan extension,“ said Scott Gibbs, Cumbres and Toltec railroad president.

Running from Alamosa to Silverton, even dipping into New Mexico, it transported supplies to the minors, in or out of the mountain.

“Back in the 1880s to early 1900s the road network we see today didn’t exist. The railroads were the roads network.” Said Gibbs.

But nothing stays the same. It never does. And today only 64 miles of the original 1,000 miles of original track remains.

“We are very very grateful that it survived so we can share it with the people of Colorado and New Mexico who own it,“ said Gibbs.

Even though that line of steel ribbon has been reduced, it is still being revered. Today, thousands every year line up to ride. And they love it just like Gibbs. “I have a fantastic job right now. I get to manage this railroad. Share this experience with thirty five to forty thousand people who come right this every year,” he said.

But Gibbs’ love of this Colorado railroad goes a farther than the engines, cars, would and steal that make it up. It goes right to his heart. It was on this line in 1979 where he met his future wife Anna.

“The ticketing system place us next to each other on a cold morning. Anna asked me if I had any coffee in my thermos, and I said, no, I had tea.” Anna has been drinking that tea for 44 years. So what keeps them riding this train? “Our love, and our love for the people here,” she said.