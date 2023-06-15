BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A man who fought leukemia as a young boy learned firsthand the healing power of a simple toy. Now he wants to get as many toys in the hands of kids fighting life-threatening illnesses.

For 37-year-old Martin Kisel, it all started when he was 7 years old. That is when he heard his life-changing diagnosis.

“In one day, I was diagnosed with leukemia. My world went from being a healthy kid, and now doctors and nurses and chemotherapy,” Kisel said.

For the next four years, he was in the fight for his life.

In addition to the chemotherapy, another powerful medicine for Kisel was a toy.

“It made my mind at ease. I knew that the hospital was still going to hurt. I still didn’t understand what was going on, but at 7 years old, if you offer me a toy, I’ll pretty much do anything,” Kisel said.

Summiting 14ers to raise money for kids

Kisel’s mother, Coleen, eventually founded the Pediatric Oncology Treasure Chest Foundation in 1996 in Chicago. Now in Colorado, Kisel climbs 14,000-foot peaks for the kids.

“We pick a fourteener and we pick a date. We set up our GoFundMe about two months out, and come the dates of the climb, we all arrive at the trailhead. We hiked to the summit. We come back down. I mean, it’s simple yet powerful. All told, I think we are at $15,500. That’s from the last four years,” Kisel said.

Best friend Steve Jackson was instrumental in the concept of Climbing For Kids.

“So when we wanted to come up with some way to raise some money, and we were already climbing fourteeners, so I kind of suggested: Why don’t we do a climb for the kids?” Jackson said.

Kisel used to climb for himself. Now he climbs for the kids.