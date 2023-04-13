angle view of a colorful kite flying with waving red bow in a deep blue sky with the light of the sun

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The 18th annual Arvada Kite Festival will be taking to the skies Sunday, April 16. Thousands of enthusiasts and beginners will be heading to Stenger Park to partake in everything that is kite flying.

At Stenger Park, the sun is out and the sky is blue. There just might be enough wind here to once again feel like a kid.

It will not take long to get that feeling for Ethan Lutz who, as an adult, has flown kites all his life.

“It is a little liberating, you know, to have something flying like that. It is free and you are kind of controlling it, but not really, the winds really are more running the show,” said Lutz.

Lutz is on the Arvada Kite Festival commission and he is preparing for the 18th annual festival. But today, he is just looking for a little breeze.

“Well, I mean, when the weather is windy, it is super easy. It could be just like a beach, we get storms and weather that bring winds. I mean, shoot, it was I want to say a week or two ago we had something like 60 mph gusts,“ said Lutz.

Adele Burton has been flying kites all her life and she is just about as high as a kite herself. She is looking forward to the festival.

“We have the event in the one area [of Stenger Park] and the rest of these fields are for kite flying,“ said Burton.

The Arvada Kite Festival at Stenger Park will take place Sunday and is free to attend.