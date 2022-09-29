PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) — It seems that many people who fall in love with Colorado’s outdoors are not from Colorado. Born in another state, sometimes all it takes is one visit.

Born in Berwin, Illinois, and now a Denver resident, 34-year-old Jeffrey Lockwood learned to love the outdoors at an early age.

“As an adult, that really started at 18 being in the Southwest, New Mexico and Colorado Rockies,” Lockwood said.

Lockwood was studying pre-law when his passion for the outdoors took over and he started the nonprofit Lockwood Foundation.

“We formed it because we wanted to combine the idea of outdoor recreation tourism almost but allow those opportunities for people with limited mobility,” Lockwood said.

The Lockwood Foundation brings people to places they would only dream about. Like Bev Davis, who once was a climber herself and now uses a wheelchair.

Davis has engaged in explorations from hikes in Green Mountain to the highest 14er in the Rocky Mountains, which is Mount Elbert. That is where, on Sept. 11, Davis of Littleton got the ride of her life.

“She has a neuro-degenerative terminal illness, she has MS, multiple sclerosis, and she’s been living with that for years now,” Lockwood said.

Using a specially built wheelchair called the TrailRider, Lockwood and 30 volunteers assisted Davis up to the summit.

“I don’t know what to say about this,” a tearful Davis said. Someone in the group yelled, “We love you, Bev!”

That says it all.