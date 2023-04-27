JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Fishing friends Davis James and Rachel Therkildsen have known each other for about four years now. Both share a passion for fly fishing.

“I had the opportunity to cast a fly rod. There was sort of that natural transition, just really enjoyed the motion of the cast,“ said James.

“I just needed something to do. I needed a hobby. Soccer and school were over so I just needed something to be outdoors. So I just picked up a fly rod and ran with it,“ said Therkildsen.

They like spending time together, but at the water’s edge of the South Platte River, James and Therkildsen scatter like tadpoles.

“This time of year, the water is really low and when it is, you are looking for really deep pools of water where it’s nice and slow for the fish when they are lethargic this time of year,“ said Therkildsen.

The sound of a gently rolling stream is like nothing else. It is mesmerizing and relaxing. It is nature’s medicine.

Fly fishing is a nuanced sport. It takes a while to build up that experience and knowledge to be successful. But even a bad day of fishing is better than a day behind a desk.

“It kind of affords you some solitude, reflection, kind of moments to just sort of be with yourself,“ said James.

“It is really is supposed to be my escape from work, family, anything,“ said Therkildsen.

James and Therkildsen are reasonable people when it comes to fishing. They know too much of a good thing is not good. That is why they limit their fishing to days that end in the letter “Y.”