STRASBURG, Colo. (KDVR) — Many people enjoy activities in the Colorado outdoors, in the mountains, on the lakes and in the air.

It would be fair to say that Tom Neff is happiest when looking up. He has been fascinated with flight for as long as he can remember.

“You look up in the sky and then you go, ‘How can something that big and heavy actually go through the sky?'” said Neff.

Fifty years ago, Neff made his first solo flight with a remote-controlled airplane.

“I went to go fly my aircraft that I spent about a month and a half building, and it didn’t go so well the first time. It crashed,” said Neff.

But that did not stop him. Neff’s first flight was all it took, he has been in the wild blue ever since, except for his stint in the United States Air Force as a crew chief aboard an SR–71 Blackbird.

Nowadays, you will find Neff at the Airpark Elite RC Club in Strasburg, and you should, he founded it.

“It’s important because it helps teach kids about aviation and it gives people a place to come out and fly and have fun,” said Neff.

Neff knows the hobby, he is an eight-time RC Combat National Champion, founded the Airpark Elite RC Club and has collected a few planes over the years.

“Is my wife going to see this? I would say probably close to 300,” said Neff.

Neff encourages kids to learn to fly. It is fun, fast, and in time anybody can learn.