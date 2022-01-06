Elizabeth rancher goes for blue ribbon at National Western Stock Show

ELIZABETH, Colo. (KDVR) — There is no offseason at the Running Creek Ranch in Elizabeth.

“Some people have summer jobs, I’ve always raised goats,” said Soren Freund with a smile. “That’s just the way it is around here.”

Freund grew up on the ranch. He raises ribbon-winning animals year-round.

“There’s always pressure, but I kinda see as if you don’t feel the pressure you clearly don’t care enough about it,” admitted Freund.

At 18 years old, he’s been showing livestock competitively for more than half of his life.

“I try to focus on myself and my animal, and just know that I’ve done everything I could have to make sure that I succeed,” Freund said.

Freund has won Grand Champion titles at the county and state fair levels. This year, with his goats Felix and Jasper, the Regis Jesuit senior hopes to take the top prize at the “Super Bowl of livestock shows,” the National Western Stock Show in Denver.

“With last year’s [National Western Stock Show] being canceled [due to COVID-19 concerns], the pressure is even more exciting to succeed this year,” Freund said.

There is a lot riding on this show. The Grand Champion Market Goat can fetch upwards of $30,000, but for Freund, winning the competition isn’t just about the money.

“To me, what’s most important is knowing that I was able to raise such an awesome animal. And just to have that accomplishment under my belt,” Freund said.

At this point, the hay is in the barn.