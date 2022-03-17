BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The playful barks and cries from excited dogs echoed through the Douglas fir forest outside of Breckenridge.

“(Siberian huskies) want to run (and) they have to run. If we don’t run them, they get very antsy,” Brian Holt said. “They’re much like children, if you don’t keep them tired, they’re going to bother you.”

Holt sounds like a parent when he talks about Siberian huskies. He’s the owner of Good Time Adventures, one of the largest kennels in the United States with 150 purebred Siberians.

“They actually get their feelings hurt if we do not hook them up and take them down (from the dog yard) to bring our guests out on tour,” Holt said.

Alec Bradley has been guiding dog sled tours at Good Times Adventures for three seasons. The 23-year-old has a great appreciation for these four-legged athletes.

“On a given day, if they go out twice, they end doing eight to 10 miles a day. Which, doing that day after day, qualifies as an athlete for sure,” Bradley said.

Siberian huskies can pull up to five times their body weight. They’re known for their intelligence and endurance. The 4-6 mile loop that the dogs at Good Times Adventures navigate daily is really just a walk in the park.

“For them, it’s like a golden retriever chasing a tennis ball. They want to go dog sledding. It’s what they want to do,” Bradley joked.

An eight-dog team can average 12 miles per hour, which can double if the sled goes downhill. The challenge for each guide is to get beginning mushers up to speed.

“Yeah, it’s kind of is a little bit scary,” Bradley admitted.

Suffice it to say you better hold on with both hands because Good Times Adventures is one of a few local kennels that allows its clients to pilot dog sled teams. The guides work to make sure each 90-minute tour goes smoothly.

“The dogs do pretty much all of the work, especially with (a guide) being with (each dog sled team),” Bradley said. “(The guides) make sure that (each group) stays safe. And make sure we’re not going to hurt the dogs or ourselves.”

Holt has an on-call veterinarian to make sure his dogs stay healthy and happy. Good Times Adventures also has an adoption program for older Siberian Huskies who are retired from sledding.