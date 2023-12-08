CONIFER, Colo. (KDVR) — There is nothing like going out into the woods and cutting down your own Christmas tree. That’s exactly what FOX31’s Dan Daru did with a friend.

Back in the 1800’s there was not a fancy tree store where you could buy a pre-cut, pre-shaped and prepared Christmas tree. You had to go get it yourself.

That’s why I invited my pal Jay Judd to join me. Coincidentally, Judd is a certified arborist for Davey Tree in Denver.

Immediately upon arrival to “Danland,” my property, Jay took a look around and declared that all trees are not created equal.

“Right here we have a pretty classic tree for the mountains,” Judd said. “It’s the ponderosa pine, and what’s unique about this tree is its butter-scotchy smell.”

Take a whiff and you’ll see, or actually, smell, that Judd was right. It smelled like the sweet, yellow, buttery candy. It didn’t taste like it, however.

Many species of evergreen trees would make for a fine Christmas tree. Fraser fir, blue spruce, balsam fir and douglas fir all do fine, just to name a few.

Whatever tree you choose, you will need some tools and safety equipment: a medium size limb saw, maybe 18 inches; safety glasses; and leather gloves. Trees with a larger girth may require a chainsaw. If you don’t know how to use one, then bring a friend who does. If not, just skip the larger trees.

The perfect Christmas tree could be small, say around 15 feet. Don’t forget how you are going to take your tree home. A pickup truck is best. A larger SUV is OK, if you don’t mind that pine air freshener scent for the next few months.

Now the last part is perhaps the most important: Where to go to cut that tree.

You can go on private land if you have permission by the owner, or you can contact the National Forest Service as they can provide you a permit to cut a tree.

These areas are in certain locations only and there are restrictions you legally need to abide by.