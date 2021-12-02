CSU golfer scores 1st collegiate victory and a 2nd senior year

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Davis Bryant took his first golf swing at the age of 18 months. He won upward of 30 tournaments while rising through the junior ranks.

Now a senior on the Colorado State University men’s golf team, Bryant is one of Colorado’s most decorated amateur golfers.

“As a golfer and a competitor, you want to achieve great things at each level,” Bryant said.

In the span of three-and-a-half years, Bryant checked nearly every box: Colorado State High School Champion, Colorado High School Player of the Year and Colorado Amateur Champion. But one thing had eluded him: he had yet to win at the collegiate level.

“It wasn’t like I put a lot of pressure on it, but it was something that I wanted to achieve,” Davis said.

That long wait ended in October, during CSU’s fall golf season. The Aurora native bagged his first collegiate tournament win in the Paintbrush Invitational at Colorado Golf Club in Parker. Bryant’s two-shot victory also led the Rams to the team title.

“It was such a great experience with my teammates, (and) my parents were there watching,” Davis said with a smile. “And now that it’s done, I’m super excited for the future.”

This should be the twilight of his career a CSU, but like every other NCAA athlete, Davis was granted an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic. And he plans to make the most of it.

“The extra year that I have next year would just be a great way for me to get better and improve,” Davis said, “and have another set of 12 to 14 tournaments to be able to test my game against the best college golfers in the country.”

The 21-year-old dreams of helping the CSU Rams win a national championship in 2022 or 2023. With roughly 18 months left in his college career, he would also like to add a few more individual titles to his resume.

“(I) would love to get a couple more before I round out my senior year,” Bryant said.

During his extra year of eligibility, Bryant has his sights set on a master’s degree in sports management at CSU.