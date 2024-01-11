ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Sometimes great things come in small packages, like the home office for Brave Young Hearts, located inside Kerry and Diane Slavin’s home.

Sometimes great people come in small packages, too — like 4-year-old Bethany Slavin, Kerry and Diane‘s granddaughter.

“She was just very vibrant, very smart,” Diane said. “She loved coming to Grammy and Papa‘s house.”

It was Bethany‘s life and early death that prompted Kerry, who goes by “Bear,” to start up Brave Young Hearts.

“We do outdoor adventures for kids that are terminal or have life-threatening diseases,” Kerry said.

Since 2015, Brave Young Hearts has taken brave young hearts on outdoor adventures.

“We sent one kiddo to British Columbia for a cougar hunt then a couple of Florida trips for deep-sea fishing,“ Kerry said.

Of all the kids that have gone on an outdoor adventure, 16-year-old Lionel Blanco, who is diagnosed with spinal cancer, has especially touched the Slavins.

“When we found out that he had spinal cancer, he was 15 and he was a sweet, very quiet child,“ Diane said.

Hunting, fishing, camping, getting kids in the outdoors to experience a little joy. Sometimes a lot of joy.

“What if they are so sick of being in the hospital? Maybe I would like to go fishing, maybe somebody would do that for me,“ Kerry said.

Blanco is still fighting his battle with cancer, and he is still making good memories.