ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) – Mike Mauro travels the world capturing the images of nature and wildlife. He has chosen to remain single and without children to continue to pursue his lifelong passion.

The smallest part of Mauro’s world is his studio and home in Arvada. The outdoors is where he thrives. His motto could be, “Have camera, will travel.”

For the last 20 years Mauro has earned a living traveling the planet, embedding himself in some of the most remote, dangerous and wild locations this earth has to offer. Some of his clients are the BBC, The Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Apple TV to name a few.

“It’s the world’s best job. I’m sure there are people out there who wouldn’t like to do it, you know, if you like malls or traffic or whatever,” Mauro said.

Canada, Mexico, Africa, Antarctica — Mauro has lived and worked on six of the earth’s seven continents.

“Alaska is my favorite place. Africa has got its own special places. South America, Argentina and Chile are just amazing. Canada is pretty awesome,” Mauro said.

Of all the animals he’s captured on camera, Mauro’s favorite are bears.

“You know, they are so anthropomorphic. I think bears are kind of cool – you just get to relate to some of their behavior,” Mauro said.

Not all of Mauro’s subjects are docile. Caution in the animal kingdom is king.

“I find myself having to predict everything. I have to say, ‘This bear is coming this way, chances are it’s going to go over here to go fishing or it’s going to turn around here and steal this fishing spot from another bear.'”

Mauro is by choice single and without children, and he has no regrets.

“It’s a trade-off, right? But I get that same joy doing what I am doing,” Mauro said.

How long will he continue his adventure? Mauro said it will be as long as he can lift and carry his 52-pound backpack and tripod.